Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $181.40, but opened at $168.24. Atlassian shares last traded at $168.28, with a volume of 690,707 shares.

Specifically, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $29,798.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,557,122.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $29,798.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,557,122.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $1,748,163.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,474,286.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,210 shares of company stock worth $67,237,377. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.29.

Atlassian Stock Down 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.98 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.37.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $6,919,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 51.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 2.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 4.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

