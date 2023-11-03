Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 7.6 %
Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 433.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $25.20.
Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on ATMU
Institutional Trading of Atmus Filtration Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,416,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atmus Filtration Technologies
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.