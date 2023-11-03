Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 433.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATMU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Institutional Trading of Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,416,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

Featured Stories

