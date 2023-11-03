Atria Investments Inc Acquires 3,839 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

ENB opened at $33.51 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

