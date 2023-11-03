Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,175 shares of company stock valued at $10,303,439 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $212.57 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $221.76. The company has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

