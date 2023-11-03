Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 110.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,877 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $58.06 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average of $71.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

