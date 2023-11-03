Atria Investments Inc Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 84.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Cfra dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $79.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.02.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

