Atria Investments Inc Has $3.89 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $149,585,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,350,000 after purchasing an additional 440,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,140,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 485.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,087,000 after buying an additional 256,332 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.57 per share, with a total value of $106,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,522.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.89.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

