Atria Investments Inc Has $3.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after buying an additional 205,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,990,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,435,000 after buying an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,372,000 after buying an additional 115,588 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $203.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

