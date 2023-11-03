Atria Investments Inc Has $4.37 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,758 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

DUK stock opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day moving average of $91.76.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

