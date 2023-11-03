Atria Investments Inc Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 428.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE TTE opened at $68.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average is $61.77. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.86 and a one year high of $68.83.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

