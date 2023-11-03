Atria Investments Inc Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

