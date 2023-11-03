Atria Investments Inc Purchases 592 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Align Technology by 124,226.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Align Technology by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,199,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,148,000 after purchasing an additional 128,474 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Align Technology by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,457,000 after purchasing an additional 131,006 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Up 5.0 %

ALGN opened at $192.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.25.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

