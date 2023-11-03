Atria Investments Inc Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,744 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.94 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

