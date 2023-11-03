Atria Investments Inc Sells 11,588 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,588 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The company has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

