Atria Investments Inc Sells 2,756 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 16.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 7.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 252.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $94.08 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVS

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.