Atria Investments Inc Sells 3,112 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

VIG stock opened at $156.59 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $143.16 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

