Atria Investments Inc Sells 3,112 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $156.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $143.16 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

