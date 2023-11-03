AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $36.79. 14,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,610. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $68.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $795,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AtriCure by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 981,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after buying an additional 286,481 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,209,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,445,000 after purchasing an additional 86,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.