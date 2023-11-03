AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATRC. UBS Group began coverage on AtriCure in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.13.

AtriCure Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.89. 8,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,610. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 1.39. AtriCure has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $59.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 47.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AtriCure by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after acquiring an additional 46,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AtriCure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

