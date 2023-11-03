AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

