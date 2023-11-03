AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,953,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,221,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $174,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $832,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $1,010,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

AT&T Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.