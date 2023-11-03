AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,953,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,221,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $174,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $832,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $1,010,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.
AT&T Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.