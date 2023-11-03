Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.70

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 77595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 11.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

