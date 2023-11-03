Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Cut to $255.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

ADP stock opened at $218.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.86.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $752,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,820,538.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 139.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.8% during the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,087.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.