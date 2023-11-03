AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of AutoZone worth $89,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,546.02 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,531.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,525.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $40.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

