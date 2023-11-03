AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $2,546.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,531.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,525.36. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $40.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Oppenheimer cut AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

