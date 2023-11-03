Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Trading 8.3% Higher on Earnings Beat

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.89. 36,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 271,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,272,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,955,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 391.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Stories

