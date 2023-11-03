Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stock Position Lifted by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

AVEM stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.32. 26,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,026. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.54. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $57.31. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

