Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $22.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Avantor from an outperform rating to an inline rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Avantor Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE:AVTR opened at $18.21 on Monday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,980.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Avantor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

