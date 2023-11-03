Avista (NYSE:AVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Avista updated its FY23 guidance to $2.27-2.37 EPS.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of AVA stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60.

Get Avista alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $100,409.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,393.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $100,409.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $38,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avista

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Avista by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Avista

About Avista

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.