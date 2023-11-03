Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Avnet had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet updated its Q2 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Avnet has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 33.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

