Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of AX opened at $39.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 513,083 shares in the company, valued at $21,867,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 102.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 268.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at $2,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

