Azul (NYSE:AZUL) PT Lowered to $15.50

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.30 to $15.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Azul from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC started coverage on Azul in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Azul from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

Get Azul alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZUL

Azul Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AZUL opened at $7.99 on Monday. Azul has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $862.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Azul will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Azul by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the first quarter valued at about $3,449,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Azul by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 74.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Azul by 52.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.