B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Herbalife in a report released on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Herbalife’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife’s FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HLF. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Herbalife in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Herbalife Price Performance

NYSE:HLF opened at $13.89 on Friday. Herbalife has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Herbalife by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 36.7% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Herbalife by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $98,993.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

