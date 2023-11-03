B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.23.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$4.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.67. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.81 and a 12-month high of C$5.87.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$632.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$577.54 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 15.59%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

