B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.42.

B2Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. B2Gold had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $470.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. B2Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in B2Gold by 19.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 143,086,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,815,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,567,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in B2Gold by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,929 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the first quarter valued at about $27,130,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

