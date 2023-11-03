Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Badger Meter in a research report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $2.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Badger Meter’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Badger Meter’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research cut Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Shares of BMI opened at $142.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $103.93 and a 52 week high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.06 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

