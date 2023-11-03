Baillie Gifford Japan (LON:BGFD) Announces Dividend of GBX 10

Baillie Gifford Japan (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Baillie Gifford Japan’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Baillie Gifford Japan Stock Performance

LON:BGFD opened at GBX 680.26 ($8.28) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £629.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2,503.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 695.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 736.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.97. Baillie Gifford Japan has a twelve month low of GBX 633 ($7.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 829 ($10.09).

Insider Buying and Selling at Baillie Gifford Japan

In other news, insider Patricia Lewis acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 702 ($8.54) per share, with a total value of £35,802 ($43,565.34). 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Baillie Gifford Japan

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

