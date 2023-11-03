BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Holdings Increased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of BancFirst worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1,221.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.95. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 26.14%.

BANF has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

