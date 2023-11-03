Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,473. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $155.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.06. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $159.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

