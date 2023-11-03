Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,854 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,028 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $11,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 62,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 25.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 25,378 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 299,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth about $119,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.4 %

BBVA traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.24. 295,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,426. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.