Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 3.4 %

FICO opened at $900.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $885.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $824.64. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $427.09 and a 52 week high of $940.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. The business had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,308 shares of company stock worth $9,994,546 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

