Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,368 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 92,835.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,632,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,735 shares of company stock worth $443,428. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $29.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Match Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

