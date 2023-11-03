Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 525 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,317 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 196.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPR opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

