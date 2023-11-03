Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) PT Raised to $49.00 at Piper Sandler

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TBBK. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $38.54 on Monday. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $200,252.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,505.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $200,252.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,505.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

