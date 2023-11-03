Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Financial Analysis

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) and ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bank of America and ABN AMRO Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 2 6 9 0 2.41 ABN AMRO Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of America presently has a consensus target price of $35.37, suggesting a potential upside of 28.07%. Given Bank of America’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bank of America is more favorable than ABN AMRO Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $101.15 billion 2.17 $27.53 billion $3.57 7.74 ABN AMRO Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bank of America and ABN AMRO Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than ABN AMRO Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bank of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of America and ABN AMRO Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 18.69% 12.08% 0.97% ABN AMRO Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bank of America beats ABN AMRO Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The company's Global Wealth & Investment Management segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products and services; and wealth management solutions, as well as customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. Its Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and commercial real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options and merchant services; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The company's Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management products using interest rate, equity, credit, currency and commodity derivatives, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. The company was founded in 1784 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands. It also issues, promotes, manages, and processes credit cards; provides revolving credit card facilities and pension schemes, as well as consumer credit and mortgages; and life and non-life insurance products. In addition, it offers asset-based solutions, including working capital solutions, equipment leases and loans, and vendor lease services; private banking and wealth-management-related services; and derivatives and equity clearing services. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

