Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.
CVS Health Stock Performance
Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.39. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
See Also
