Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,220,000 after buying an additional 211,744 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after buying an additional 354,807 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,501,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,978,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,920,000 after buying an additional 200,666 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $412.62 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $432.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

