Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $111.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.15 and its 200 day moving average is $103.17.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

