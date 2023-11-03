Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $468.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.