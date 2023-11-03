Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.04 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.44% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 131.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $20.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98.

About iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

